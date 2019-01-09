Heidi Klum’s Wedding Plans Revealed: $1 Million Ceremony With German Food, Celeb Guests & More

They’re not wasting any time! Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz have already started planning their German wedding. Learn more about the festivity details, here!

Supermodel Heidi Klum, 45, and Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, 29, may have just gotten engaged on Dec. 24, but that hasn’t stopped them from going full-speed ahead with wedding planning! Since both Heidi and Tom are German, it only makes sense that the engaged couple would want to celebrate their love in their home country! They’re planning on a $1 million wedding in Germany, with delicious German delicacies to serve their guests, according to a new report by Life & Style.

“[Heidi is] going all out on a huge, over-the-top wedding in Cologne, not far from where she’s from,” a source told Life & Style. “She says it’s going to be a love-fest full of their families and all the best German food – like bratwursts, schnitzel, and of course, beer! – and traditions. Heidi’s never been this happy!” The source said that Heidi and Tom will share their vows in both English and German. “Tom says he’s already written his vows,” the source said. “Heidi is still working on hers.”

Heidi has a lot of experience walking runways and being admired for her gorgeous model appearance, but many people will probably be wondering what she’ll wear down one of the most important runways of her life: the wedding aisle. “Heidi is going for all-white and custom,” the source said about her wedding dress. “Not too frilly, more on the sexy, fitted side.”

And if you were concerned about wedding jitters from the blonde beauty, you can relax. “She isn’t one bit nervous,” the source said. “Heidi says she’s finally found her true soulmate. She can’t stop talking about how she and Tom are perfect for each other. They’re incredible compatible. She’s really never met anyone like Tom before and she’s not about to let him go.”

Heidi and Tom started dating in spring 2018, with their red carpet debut dating back to May. Heidi posted an engagement announcement on Instagram on Dec. 24, showing a black-and-white image of the happy couple.

HollywoodLife reached out to Heidi Klum’s rep, and did not hear back by the time of publication.