Halle Berry’s Trainer Reveals Insane Workouts Actress, 52, Does To Keep Body In Incredible Shape

There’s a reason why Halle Berry’s trainer calls her a ‘superhuman!’ Peter Lee Thomas reveals the exact workout he does with the Oscar-winner to get her amazing body. It’s not as hard as you would think!

Halle Berry is one tough cookie! As the actress prepares for her badass role in John Wick 3, she’s had to ramp up her workouts, according to personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas. It’s no wonder her body’s been better than ever at 52 years old! Peter appeared on The Doctors to go through Halle’s exact workout, and reveal what it takes to be an action star. “[Halle and I] are training comfortably about five, sometimes six, times a week,” Peter said. “She’s the hardest working actor I have ever met in my entire life. She is a real-life superhuman superhero.”

Amen! Halle wrapped filming the cult action flick threequel, in which she plays an assassin named Sofia, in November. She hasn’t slowed down at the gym, though. “When [Halle and I] are training we have a mindset,” Peter said. “We’ve got to try and modify the body to be able to withstand the type of choreography, and the action design, that she’s about to take on with this extraordinary role of a female assassin. It’s not easy, and it takes so much hard work and discipline, and I’m so proud of her because at 52 years of age she is doing all of her own stunts.”

Halle often posts “Fitness Friday” videos on Instagram, and once credited Peter with helping her get into the “best shape” she’s ever been in. And that’s saying something — she consistently looks half her age! The best part about Peter’s exercises? You don’t have to go to the gym to get abs like Halle! He recommends doing ab exercises with gallon jugs of water instead of hitting the weight room. Even if you can’t afford a gym membership, you can still emulate what Halle does every week. One of the moves includes getting down on all fours, keeping your shoulders in line with your hands, while facing a bench. Halle switches off raising her hands to the bench and bringing it back to the floor — all while keeping her legs in the original position. It seems simple, but packs a punch. Brilliant!