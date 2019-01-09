When did this happen? Dream Kardashian is all grown up and naming colors in this funny new footage. See the video here!

It might seem like Dream Kardashian, 2, was just a baby yesterday — but she’s already a walking, talking toddler! We don’t know where the time went because Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna‘s daughter is naming colors in a Jan. 8 video shared by the rapper’s hairstylist Jay. “So I’m working on mommy’s hair today and guess who’s my assistant,” the stylist said on Instagram. “Say hi, Dream!.” He panned away from a blue wig to show the little cutie standing with her hands behind her back and wearing a white tee, black leggings and sneakers. After asking her to hand him back his comb, Jay asked Dream what color the wig and her hair bow were. And the way she said “blue” both times in response was so heartwarming. Just listen to her cute voice!

Exes Rob and Blac, 30, welcomed Dream back in 2016, and since her pics haven’t been on social media as much as all of the other KarJenner-West kids, it’s always shocking to see how much she’s grown. Recall Rob posted a sweet shot of his little one a month ago and fans were freaking over how big she’d gotten — just like they’re doing now! “Omg I swear she gets cuter every time I see her,” one fan wrote, while another added, “But why do celebrity babies grow so fast wtf?” She isn’t the only tyke in the famous family to be progressing in leaps and bounds, though.

Kim Kardashian, 38, shared a video of Chicago West, 11 months, getting her groove on this week, and it’s no secret that Kylie Jenner‘s Stormi Webster, 11 months, and Khloe Kardashian‘s True Thompson, 8 months, are both far past their first words.

We can’t wait to see more of these cuties as they get older! It’s about time for a kids’ spinoff of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, don’t you think?