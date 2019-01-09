David Eason has sparked alarm from ‘Teen Mom’ fans with a weird video where he’s seen repeatedly spanking wife Jenelle Evans’ bare behind. We’ve got the details

David Eason is in the news yet again for doing something really disturbing. He posted a video to his Instagram stories where he’s seen repeatedly spanking wife Jenelle Evans‘ bare butt while she sits there looking unaffected by it. He shows his had pulling down her pants and slapping her tattooed derriere as the skin bounces up and down while he yells “booty.” It looks like it was filmed in the mother of three’s “She Shed” outside their North Carolina home on Jan. 7 as the two were listening to music.

Teen Mom fans are shocked and wondering what is going on with the strange vid. “I’m so confused by this and also embarrassed,” one person tweeted after seeing it. Another added, “This is really disturbing. It looks like he’s trying to humiliate her.” One person thought they participated in the video just to stay in the spotlight, tweeting “I think they both doing this for attention. Think about it she could walk away at any time.”

While David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 for posting transphobic and anti-gay tweets, Jenelle is still on the show. However, at least one of her co-stars is refusing the film with her because of David’s controversial behavior and threatening ways. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup tweeted on Jan. 3, “#TeenMom2 crew members are refusing to work on Jenelle Evans’ shoots because they’re afraid of her husband #David Eason !” and Kailyn Lowry responded that she feels the same. “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” she wrote.

Where are your kids?? Sitting in the shed in the middle of the day smoking and drinking pic.twitter.com/RlajV4Yn3n — nellz (@hotmessexpressx) January 6, 2019

David caught his own explosive behavior on video and shared it with the world when he threatened a neighbor over a leaving a deer carcass in his yard on Dec. 28. He used his own smartphone to shoot an interaction with another man, snarling at him, “I really appreciate you scaring all the deer off in the whole area, f**king up my hunting. This is my motherf**king property.” The man repeated to David that he was sorry and Jenelle’s hubby fired back “NO! You’re gonna be sorry! You ain’t sorry yet. You aren’t sorry yet brutha,” before speeding off on his OHV. Whew, what a temper!