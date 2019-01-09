‘The Bachelor’: Colton Underwood Reveals He’s Ready To Get Married At 26

At just 26 years old, Colton Underwood is one of the youngest ‘Bachelor’ stars in the show’s history, but he confirmed to us EXCLUSIVELY that he was definitely ready to settle down and get married when he went on the show!

Critics may say that Colton Underwood, 26, wasn’t ready to settle down after his wishy-washy behavior on Bachelor in Paradise, but when he signed on for The Bachelor, he was absolutely ready to make a commitment. “I feel like coming into this I definitely was at a point in my life where I wanted to share my life with somebody,” Colton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s the reason I did it, obviously. I wouldn’t go on The Bachelor if I didn’t believe that.” Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if Colton gets that happy ending!

The NFL player may have been ready to settle down when he started The Bachelor, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t also have some reservations about being on the show. “The fear of being rejected or the fear of it not working was something that was definitely on my mind early on,” he admitted. Luckily, he was able to get advice from those who have been in his shoes before, like Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and Becca Kufrin, who dumped Colton after Hometown Dates on last season of The Bachelorette.

“I think the main consistent thing I heard from everybody was: Everybody has different experiences and goes through it their own way, but just stay true to who you are,” Colton revealed. Still, being in the position to choose his possible future wife definitely came with some challenges for Colton. “Just trying to figure it all out, it took awhile,” Colton said. “That’s what this show is and that’s what the opportunity was — figure out what’s best for me and what’s the best fit. You’ll see how it plays out!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The next episode will premiere on Jan. 14.