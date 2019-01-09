Catelynn Lowell Laughs Through ‘Severe Pelvic Pain’ As She Nears The End Of Her Pregnancy

Catelynn Lowell gave fans an update on her pregnancy — find out how close she is to delivering her third child! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star also revealed her third trimester pains, begging her unborn baby to go easy on ‘momma.’

Catelynn Lowell, 26, will be 32 weeks pregnant as of Jan. 9, announcing the exciting news to Instagram. But the Teen Mom OG star was much less enthused about the body pains her third pregnancy is bringing, as she wrote in a separate post on Jan. 8, “If it’s not restless legs it’s severe pelvic pain! Give momma some relief little one!” And it appears that the small screen star is eager to push her little one out! She posted a sonogram to her Instagram Story on Dec. 30, 2018, along with a poll: “Anyone gotten induced at 37 weeks?!?” Poor Catelynn — she’s been going through a lot, especially with the recent drama that has played out between her and husband Tyler Baltierra, 26, on their MTV show.

Catelynn admitted that it was “hard to be excited about this pregnancy” because Tyler had been “distant lately” on the Dec. 10 episode of Teen Mom OG, which aired right after the parents decided to live apart for 30 days. The trial separation may now be over, and Catelynn even shared a lovey-dovey couple’s photo on Christmas, but it was still added stress. In addition to her physical pains, Catelynn had already battled the trauma of a miscarriage, which she revealed on the show in Feb. 2018. She sought her third round of treatment at a mental health facility afterwards, but Tyler showed his support by taking care of their daughter Novalee, 4, alone at home (they gave up their first child, Carly, for adoption in 2009).

The family is back to putting on a united front, as Catelynn and Tyler threw a unicorn-themed birthday party for Nova on New Year’s Day! The parents went all out for their daughter’s fourth birthday, decking out their home with balloons, cupcakes and decor plastered with the mythical creatures. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful, smart, independent, sassy girl!!! Dad and I love you so much and love watching you grow!!! I just can’t believe you are 4!” Catelynn posted to Instagram on Jan. 1.

This isn’t the first time Catelynn has vented about her pregnancy problems. The expecting mother shared another Instagram message in Dec. 2018, writing, “Every time I hit my third trimester I get restless legs when trying to sleep!!!!! Whyyyyy!!!!!!!” The MTV star revealed that it’s a reoccurring issue that “happened with Nova and now this baby.” We know you’re a tough cookie Catelynn — we’re cheering you on!