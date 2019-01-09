Cardi B Reveals Footage Of Sick Baby After She’s Reportedly Upset Offset Isn’t Lending A Hand

When is little Kulture going to recover from her cold? Cardi B shared another sweet shot of her sick little one and says ‘all she wants is mommy.’ See for yourself!

Poor Kulture! Cardi B, 26, announced that her five-month-old was suffering from a cold on Jan. 6 — and her baby girl still isn’t better! The new mom proved this when she shared yet another video of her little one in her arms, and although Kulture’s face couldn’t be seen, her labored breathing was audible. Cardi’s daughter was sleeping in her arms, her hand resting at the opening of her mom’s bathrobe. “Still sicky,” Cardi wrote over the footage. “And all she wants is mommy.” While it’s a relief that Kulture seems to be off of the breathing machine that the rapper featured in an earlier video, it still has to be so hard for Cardi to see her little one this way. Luckily, she’s been getting help from her family members — but reportedly not from Offset, 27.

“Cardi has been really disappointed that Offset has not stepped up as a father and helped take care of Kulture while she’s been sick,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi feels like Offset has been trying to win her back with gifts and materialistic things, but the way to Cardi’s heart is through her baby. If Offset really wants to get Cardi back, he needs to show her that he will support her, and be there for her and Kulture in good times and in bad. Offset is not doing himself any favors by not being there for his family right now.”

Back when Cardi first revealed that Kulture was sick, she said her five-month-old was waking up every 20 minutes — or anytime she was put down! That sounds so exhausting for this new mom, even with her mom and sister stepping in, so we’re hoping she gets all the help she needs.

Recall the rapper split from Offset in December, five months after they welcomed their baby girl to the world. While he has been going all out to get her back, trying everything from concert interruptions to lavish Christmas presents, maybe supporting Cardi during this tough time is key!