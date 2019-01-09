‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Preview: Ryan Struggles Over His Impending ‘Decision’ About Van

Ryan’s got to make some big decisions that will impact his future. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago.’ Watch now!

Ryan’s latest client’s tattoo request in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek has him reflecting on his past and looking forward to the future. “When it came to 9 Mag, I thought that was a close knit tribe,” Ryan says. However, even a tribe can be made vulnerable with conflict. “Now I’m at a position where I gotta make another decision about somebody who was in that original tribe,” Ryan continues. “And as far as I have distanced myself from somebody like Van, I know that I still had a connection with this brother. I still considered him family.”

Season 5 is a season of change for Ryan and the rest of the cast. HollywoodLife spoke with Ryan EXCLUSIVELY about what he’s focusing on this season. “Keeping with the positive things that I’m doing in my life, like the opening of the new 9 Mag, I’m keeping focus on my progression rather than the challenges that I face. The new shop has been my main focus for this past year, and I’m getting ready to open the doors. I’m excited because I’ve given my all for this new venture. My staff and I have been putting in a lot of work, and I can’t wait to present it to my clients and fans.

