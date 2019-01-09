Awkwafina Praises Sandra Oh After Emotional Golden Globe Speech: ‘It Meant A Lot To See’

Awkwafina opened up to HollywoodLife.com about the incredible impact of Sandra Oh’s touching acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.



“I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change. Next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Because I see you, all these faces of change. And now so will everyone else,” Sandra Oh said in her opening monologue while hosting Sunday night’s Golden Globes. The award-winning Korean-American actress touched the hearts of so many as she thanked her parents in their native language, Korean, in her acceptance speech later in the evening, and bowed to them. The moment was an absolute highlight of the evening, and was even more special for the millions who finally saw people who looked like them represented in Hollywood. 2018 was a year of inclusion and representation in film and on television, with blockbusters like Crazy Rich Asians, which starred the first all-Asian cast and with an Asian-American lead in 25 years.

Awkwafina, who starred in Crazy Rich Asians, herself, praised Sandra’s beautiful statements in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com at the National Board of Review Gala, where the film was awarded with Best Ensemble. “Everything she said was amazing, she did a great job as a host, it was also just seeing her, and her acceptance speech, speaking to her parents in Korean and bowing to them, it was something that meant a lot,” she revealed. “It meant just a lot to see. She killed it.” Awkwafina, who just signed on to join The Rock in the Jumanji sequel, was born to a Chinese-American father and South Korean-American mother. Her upcoming film, Paradise Hills, will premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 26, and also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Emma Roberts.

We’re just going to have to cross our fingers for thee Crazy Rich Asians sequel to start filming soon!