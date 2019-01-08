It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s a newborn baby! This ‘Smallville’ star and his fiancee are now proud parents, and we’ve got all the details on their major news.

The Man of Steel is taking on his biggest challenge yet — a newborn! Former Smallville star Tom Welling, 41, and his fiancee Jessica Rose Lee, 31, welcomed a baby boy on Jan. 5, according to Jessica’s sweet Instagram pic. How exciting! “Thomson Wylde Welling,” she captioned the close-up shot of the little one’s hand, nose and mouth. “January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE.” Recall the cute couple announced that they were expecting their first little one back in September. Jessica posted a shot from the neck down of her and Tom cradling her baby bump. The actress was wearing a flowy dress with a plunging neckline in the gorgeous shot, but because it was only featured on her account, most Smallville fans didn’t find out that Tom was a dad-to-be until almost two months later. Whoops!

Funny enough, the same exact thing happened when these two got engaged! Jessica captioned a shot of her and Tom with this sweet caption back in February, “To my perfect fiancé — I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life.” But it wasn’t until April when Tom used the #fiancee hashtag in a lengthy caption that fans clued in and congratulated the couple. Either they’ve got to work on their announcement skills, or we’ve all got to step up our stalking game!

But at least we know the secret to finding out their secrets. Apparently, it’s time we all started paying more attention to Jessica’s social media. That’s where all the tea is!

With that in mind, we’ll keep checking back for baby pics of Tom and Jessica’s bundle of joy. They do have a wedding on the way, after all, so maybe their little one will be featured in the ceremony? Fingers crossed!