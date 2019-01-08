Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Why Their Romance Will Be More In The Public Eye In 2019

After Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn surprised us with their hand-holding at the Golden Globes, you can expect even more public appearances from this notoriously private couple, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Taylor Swift, 29, and Joe Alwyn, 27, couldn’t hide their love from the world for long. They indulged in modest PDA at the 2019 Golden Globes on Jan. 6, and we’ll be treated to a repeat of their united front — all for the sake of acting as one another’s cheerleaders! “They will continue to support each other during award shows and other public events and not hide their relationship,” a source close to Taylor EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Don’t expect the couple to transition from hand-holding to makeout sessions on future red carpets, as our source clarifies, “But they also are not going to force [their relationship] down anyone’s throats. They are happy with how they are dealing with everything because it is just natural.”

After the “Delicate” singer and Boy Erased star were first photographed in public in June 2017, they have taken extra precautions to avoid being snapped in the same frame. “They aren’t doing anything to prove anything to anyone. It just works out,” our source explains. “They have a fun time and they have their own time together and want to continue that. When needed they will be together for big events in each other’s lives, but in no way will they overdo it or force something that doesn’t need to be forced.” Award season just kicked off, and we’re going to cherish it! Hopefully Taylor and Joe will finally pose for a photo with one another at the next big event, as they avoided doing so at the Golden Globes red carpet and FOX after-party.

“They are going to continue to enjoy [their relationship] at their own pace and make things as easygoing as possible,” our source adds. But that doesn’t mean they’re short on passion! When Taylor finally caught up with Joe at the FOX after-party on Jan. 6, “she dived in his arms” the “second she saw Joe,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife! “She rested her head on his shoulder and he grabbed her hand and kissed her.” But the PDA didn’t end there…read our full eyewitness report on Taylor and Joe’s party PDA!

We’re hoping that these stars, who have yet to confirm their relationship, will open up just as much on social media. Taylor subtly winked at their romance by posting clips from The Favourite, a Golden Globe-nominated movie her boo starred in, to her Instagram in Nov. 2018. “The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal,” she wrote, tagging Joe and his co-star Nicholas Hoult.