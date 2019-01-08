Wells Adams’ Podcast Co-Host Stephanie Pratt ‘Got In A Catfight’ With Sarah Hyland When They Met

Wells Adams’ podcast partner Stephanie Pratt got off to a super rocky start with his girlfriend Sarah Hyland. We’ve got details on how their first meeting turned into a catfight.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland was not a big fan of boyfriend Wells Adams‘ new podcast co-host Stephanie Pratt and their first meeting was a disaster. The 32-year-old The Hills star didn’t make a very good impression on the 28-year-old actress when they were introduced at Paris Hilton‘s holiday party. She tells Us Weekly that the handsome Bachelorette alum gave her the incorrect news that Sarah was “the biggest Hills fan,” and Stephanie couldn’t wait to meet her in person and thank her for being so supportive of the classic MTV reality show.

“I was so excited and immediately was like, ‘Where is Sarah Hyland?’ She was on the dance floor somewhere, so I made [Wells] bring me to her,” Stephanie told the publication. “I was like, ‘Hi! Oh, my gosh. I’ve been dying to meet you. Thank you so much for being such a big Hills fan!’” Sadly, she was poorly misinformed by Wells as Sarah responded “I never watched The Hills.” Ouch!

“And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, well, we definitely need to get you on the podcast. Did you hear the trailer? You’re our sign off!’ She goes, ‘No.’ I go, ‘You didn’t hear our trailer?’ She goes, ‘No’ and she’s still dancing, so yeah, it was awkward,” Stephanie continued. She’s filming The Hills: New Beginnings and her reality TV persona got the better of her. “Then we got in a catfight because I thought we were filming The Hills and I was like, ‘You bitch!’ but then I realized we weren’t and I was like, ‘OK, I don’t have to do that.’ It was a rough start.”

“I still love Sarah. I never stopped loving her, I’m just a little hurt,” she added, while blaming Wells in a joking way for causing the whole ruckus by lying to her that his girlfriend of over a year was a massive fan of her MTV series. The 34-year-old took all the drama in stride, adding “It was a very funny night, like an interesting evening.” The two are excited to be hosting the Pratt Cast, which features behind the scenes news from the MTV revival and stars of the show popping in as weekly guests.