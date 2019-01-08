Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Taut Tummy & Incredibly Long Legs In Crop Top & Mini Skirt

Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram story on Jan. 7 to flaunt her incredibly flat stomach and toned legs while wearing a casual crop top and sparkly mini skirt in a new mirror selfie.

Paulina Gretzky, 30, is hot and she knows it! The blonde beauty took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to post a stunning mirror selfie to her story and it’s one of the most eye-catching snapshots we’ve seen! In the pic, Paulina is wearing a black crop top t-shirt and a silver sequin mini skirt with a pink crossbody purse. She has her long straight hair down and appears to have minimal light makeup, She topped the look off with sneakers and used a filter that read the word “MOOD” in big letters on the pic.

Paulina’s new pic is just one of many she often posts to her social media account. As a mother-of-two, she’s been an inspiration to other moms looking to get in shape and gets a lot of support with every incredible photo she shares. From bikini snapshots to figure-flattering dresses, this sexy lady knows how to catch attention both online and offline!

When Paulina’s not posing for amazing photos, she’s spending time with fiance Dustin Johnson, 34, and their sons, Tatum, 3, and River, 1. She recently spent the holidays looking great and went off on a private jet to celebrate her birthday in Aspen. What a life!

We look forward to seeing more lovely pics from Paulina in the new year. She always knows how to keep her fans wanting more and it’s paying off in all the right ways! As a top social media user, she’s definitely making a difference and we love her for it!