Paola Mayfield: ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Debuts Post-Baby Body 1 Week After Welcoming Son

There he is! Paola Mayfield and her husband Russ welcomed their son Axel on Jan. 1 and just shared their first family pic — featuring the new mom in lingerie. See her perfect post-baby body here!

Paola Mayfield, 31, was honest as could be over the course of her pregnancy, so why stop now? Just seven days after welcoming her baby boy Axel with Russ Mayfield, 31, she’s already showing off her post-baby body in a new family pic. Her husband was shirtless in sweats while holding their swaddled baby, while the new mom rocked a white bralette and striped underwear. “In a couple of hours it will be officially one week postpartum and my body is healing great with no crazy diet and resting when I am able,” she captioned her Jan. 7 pic. “Sleepless nights and a lot of work but to be honest, it’s totally worth it! We are so in love and we can’t take our eyes off of our baby Axel.”

He can barely be seen in the family shot, but his little head is too cute. “I want to thank each one of you who took the time and sent us beautiful messages, we are forever thankful for all your support,” Paola continued. “I’m sorry we haven’t answered your comments but we have been focused only on our baby while learning all about parenthood and of course we don’t want to miss anything, he is so perfect!” The couple may have waited a few days to debut their son after his birth, but we bet baby pics will be coming nonstop from here on out.

At least, that’s how it worked with Paola’s baby bump! Back when she was a mom-to-be, the 90 Day Fiance star was rocking her bare belly for the camera more often than not.

It’s going to be so exciting to watch her whip her post-baby body back into shape! Recall Paola was at the gym all the time when she was expecting, and the reality star is probably dying to get back in there.