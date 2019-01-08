Nicki Minaj Living A ‘Fairy Tale’ With Kenneth Petty: She Thinks Their Love Has ‘Long Term Potential’

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty could be in it for the long haul! HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why for Nicki, their relationship has been a fairy tale since the start.

Nicki Minaj, 36, is seeing fireworks with her beau Kenneth Petty! A hip-hop insider EXCLUSIVELY shared details of their romance with HollywoodLife, and it looks like the couple are going strong. “Nicki Minaj is living in a fairy tale right now. Everything with Kenneth is firing on all cylinders. The chemistry they have is so intense,” the source shares. “Nicki has very high standards, and Kenneth is living up to all her expectations and more. They have history and since fate brought them back together, things really have clicked,” they add.

So – will wedding bells be ringing for the couple anytime soon? The source went on to say that Nicki is 100% in it for the long haul. “Nicki ultimately does want to get married, she wants to be married before having kids, and wants to be very sure that it will last, so I would say she’s auditioning Kenneth to be Mr. Minaj. If she didn’t think this had long term potential, she wouldn’t be with him,” they go on to say. HollywoodLife has reached out to Nicki’s rep for comment.

Nicki has NOT been shy about sharing the details of her relationship with the world, and things got very real when she tweeted some especially intimate details on Jan. 5. In a string of tweets, she completely spilled the tea on her sex life with Kenneth! After a fan tweeted, “Nicki probably getting d**k 6x a night and giggles when y’all keep saying 3,” Nicki replied, “3️⃣-4️⃣ on average. 6 is a bit much sis 😂.” Apparently, there’s no such thing as TMI for Nicki! She did go on to say a few slightly more romantic remarks. “He’s like the male version of my bff TT,” Nicki went on to tweet. “They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word. I tell them both all the time. My peace.” Aww! Despite their haters, this happy couple isn’t letting anyone stand in their way!