Sarah Hyland’s ‘Modern Family’ Character Learns She’s Expecting Twins In Shocking Teaser

Sarah Hyland’s ‘Modern Family’ character Hayley Dunphy becomes overwhelmed when she finds out she’s having twins during a hilarious ultrasound scene in a sneak peek for the Jan. 9 episode of the series.

Twins are on the way for Hayley Dunphy! Sarah Hyland‘s pregnant Modern Family character finds out she has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Jan. 9 episode when she learns there are two heartbeats inside her womb! In People‘s sneak peek of the hilarious episode, Hayley can be seen having an ultrasound in a doctor’s office with her mom, Claire (Julie Bowen) and her boyfriend Dylan (Reid Ewing) by her side. What starts off endearing quickly turns amusing when the mom-to-be realizes she’s expecting two little ones. SEE THE MODERN FAMILY SNEAK PEEK HERE!

In the clip, the doctor first puts gel on Hayley’s stomach and tries to get a read on the baby. She encounters one heartbeat before realizing there’s a second and Hayley’s reaction brings on some laughs. “A baby with two hearts?” she confusingly asks her doctor. “I didn’t know I was pregnant when I ate that brownie.” Once the doctor informs her that it’s definitely not a baby with two hearts but instead is twins, Hayley still can’t seem to grasp the news. “That’s impossible,” she exclaims. “It’s a mistake. I can’t have twins. That’s twice as many babies as we were expecting. How are they going to fit in our place? How are they going to fit in my body? One is always going to be awake. I’ll never sleep again. And those double strollers are so wide, I can say goodbye to ever shopping in a boutique.”

Before the panic can go any further, Hayley’s mom comes to the rescue and calms her down. “Hayley, everything is going to be okay,” Claire says. “You’re not alone. As you’re about to find out, being a mom is very complicated. Luckily there are these instincts that kick in, especially when your kid’s in trouble. So, if you’re overwhelmed, I’m right over your shoulder on the wings of a hummingbird.”

Fans of Modern Family first learned Hayley was pregnant back in Nov. 2018 so there’s been a lot to look forward to this season. Sarah had some fun when she took to social media to share a pic of her fake baby bump once the pregnancy was revealed. “Well I guess the cat’s outta the bag!!!,” she captioned the pic. “Or more like the bump’s outta the shirt!….. that was a horrible joke. I apologize.”

We look forward to seeing what Sarah’s character encounters once she has the babies in future episodes!