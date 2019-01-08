‘Married At First Sight’ Recap: Luke & Kate Struggle With Wedding PDA — ‘It’s Awkward’

The last two couples tied the knot on this week’s episode of ‘MAFS,’ and while one ceremony was super sexy, the other struggled with ‘forced intimacy.’ Here’s what went down.

Married at First Sight is about to really get going because all four of season eight’s couples are legally bound in marriage. That’s right — after Stephanie Sersen, 35, and AJ Vollmoeller, 37, and Jasmine McGriff, 29, and Will Guess, 37, tied the knot last week in front of their friends and family, Kate Sisk, 27, and Luke Cuccurullo, 30, and Kristine Killingsworth, 28, and Keith Dewar, 29, finally joined them as newlyweds. But just because they made their vows and slid rings onto each other’s fingers doesn’t mean that everything went well. They were marrying strangers, after all! From forced wedding PDA to overprotective family members, these couples struggled on their big day.

Kate & Luke: They may have married as strangers, but Kate and Luke had actually met prior to their wedding when she accompanied one of her friends to his speed-dating event. In fact, Luke had emailed his future wife an invite to another event just a couple of days before their wedding! While he remembered Kate as soon as he saw her walking down the aisle in her gorgeous lace dress, it wasn’t until after she read her vow poem and kissed her new husband that her nerves faded enough to place him. But while she thought he was really attractive and felt a spark, things turned awkward when their photoshoot began. “I don’t like forced intimacy, especially with people around like our friends and family,” Luke said. “It’s awkward to kiss someone you don’t know.” So when the photographer asked for a smooch, he went for a cheek kiss, and when their guests clanged their glasses over dinner requesting a kiss, he turned them down. At the end of their ceremony, cameras showed the groom waving goodbye to his bride as he closed the door of his own room. But while it wasn’t a picture-perfect start, there’s always room to grow for these two!

Kristine & Keith: Talk about a spark! Even though Kristine made an “embarrassing first impression” when her garter started falling on her way to the aisle, she stunned her new husband. Not only did he say she was gorgeous and smile through the entire ceremony, but he held and rubbed her hand while they stood at the altar. And let’s not forget about their first time locking lips! “That kiss was fantastic,” Kate said. “It had to keep going.” From their long, lingering smooch, the PDA kept chugging right along. The two cuddled up on a couch comparing scars as they drank their celebratory glass of champagne, then kissed their way through their photoshoot. “He makes me feel safe, secure and wanted, like I’m attractive,” the bride added. “Everything feels natural.” While everything seemed smooth from their first dance to their first moments alone, there was one hiccup. Kristine’s brother and dad made sure to speak with Keith at the reception and made it clear that he had to make sacrifices to make his new wife happy. “Your feelings don’t matter,” Kate’s big bro said. Keith seemed a little hesitant about that, but we’ll see!

Stephanie & Will: Since they got married last week, Stephanie and AJ didn’t get too much screen time in this episode, but one thing was made very clear. AJ didn’t have to eat dinner alone! The groom was super excited to dine beside his partner, and they did just that. On top of that, the bride’s friends kept honing in on how different he was from Stephanie’s past lovers. “That’s probably a good thing,” her bestie said. “Like a breath of fresh air.”

Jasmine & AJ: These two are still off to a steady start! In fact, while footage played out of Jasmine and AJ dancing and bonding with each other’s family members, they both looked crazy comfortable. “We have that initial connection, that initial chemistry,” Jasmine said. “I think that will grow in the future.” Perfect!

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesday nights at 8:00 on Lifetime — and with the preview shown at the end of this episode, it’s clear that the rest of the season is going to be Dramatic with a capital D. We can’t wait!