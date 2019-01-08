Maroon 5 Hoping To Land The Rolling Stones For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maroon 5 is hoping to spice up their Super Bowl 53 halftime performance with some big names. We’ve got details on how they’re hoping to get the Rolling Stones onstage with them.

Maroon 5 has had a tough time finding other acts to join them onstage when they perform as the halftime entertainers at Super Bowl 53 next month. The band has added Travis Scott to their show to help make things a little more fresh and current, and are still looking for other acts to join them. “Maroon 5 and Adam Levine are trying to make their halftime show for the Super Bowl as awesome as possible, but they have not been having much luck getting anyone to join them on stage. Travis Scott is the only person that has told them he will help out and even Travis is getting heat and backlash from fellow artists for putting himself on stage,” a source close to the band tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“So many artists — especially those in the hip hop community — don’t want to do a free show for the NFL after all the Colin Kaepernick fallout and controversy. All this is well documented and known but Adam feels that he has an ace up his sleeve to change the conversation and has invited The Rolling Stones to join them,” out insider continues. The band had reportedly reached out to Cardi B and Outkast‘s Big Boi to join the show with no success.

“Everyone knows Maroon 5’s monster hit, ‘Moves Like Jagger’ so the idea from Adam came very easily to have them perform it with Mick and the gang. Adam would love to have a few other Stones classics be played on top of that. Adam feels that it would be great to get the Stones to a newer audience and it would clearly help their tour as it also would be a dream come true for Maroon 5 to perform with such icons,” our source adds.

“They have asked and nothing is at all confirmed, but Adam is really pulling for it and hopes that Mick and Keith and the band will say yes. Either way they are expecting a confirmation or a denial from the Stones in the next week because as everyone knows we are getting dangerously close to the game and Maroon 5 has to lock down their set.” It’s coming down to the wire as Super Bowl 53 is less than a month away, taking place on Feb. 3, 2019 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.