‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Premiere: Lindsay Slams Her Staff For Their ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Behavior

Lindsay’s trying to build an empire in Mykonos, so she was more than annoyed to find her staff half-naked and throwing back shots during the Jan. 8 premiere of her new reality show.

Lindsay Lohan, 32, celebrated the launch of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos with a new reality show that premiered on Jan. 8 — one that’s appropriately titled Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — and the first hour of the series focused on the Mean Girls star hiring a new staff of “Ambassadors” to help her take her empire to the next level. To find the best of the best, Lindsay handpicked a team of nightlife professionals from the hottest clubs and bars in the U.S. for the summer season, but not all of them lived up to the actress’ expectations after arriving in Greece. For starters, Lindsay surprised her new staff at their house the evening after they arrived, and since they weren’t expecting an appearance from her, she found them half naked and pretty drunk! “The Ambassadors at the house are in the pool and drunk. I want to build an empire here. This is not Girls Gone Wild,” Lindsay told the camera upon seeing her staff acting like wild baboons.

Despite their bad behavior, Lindsay wanted to get to know her staff a bit more, so they all ended up getting out of the pool and sitting in a circle. However, it was very clear that most of them had been drinking. Especially when Gabi shook her breasts in Lindsay’s face and kept cutting her co-workers off when they tried to speak. Lindsay eventually accused Gabi of wanting her own reality show and nearly fired her on the spot, but the actress decided to give her a shot anyway.

Another staffer named Brent described himself as a “waitress slayer” due to the number he claims to have had sex with. And he later showed how charming he can be by romancing one of the beach club’s top clients. Not only did he throw back shots with a woman names Natasha, but he also helped her try on bathing suits before making out with her. His co-workers thought his behavior was uncalled for, but Lindsay and her partner, Panos Spentzos, later told him that he did what he was told to do, and that was whatever Natasha wanted. So in their eyes, he succeeded at his job. Maybe the others should take note?

For her part, Lindsay played the role of a caring boss, despite the fact that she slammed her staff for their wild behavior the first night they were in Greece, while Panos played the “bad cop”. But Lindsay still came down hard on her new staffers, as at one point, she could be heard saying, “This is not a summer vacation. To make it, you have to be the best of the best.” Will these new Ambassadors be “the best of the best”? Not likely — but only time will tell.

On a side note, though, Lindsay also recalled a painful time in her life when her former fiance, Egor Tarabasov, allegedly assaulted her on the beaches of Greece. We first reported the incident in July 2016, which you can read about here. She then said the incident inspired her to build an empire in Mykonos, so she could have happy memories in Greece — rather than sad ones. So on top of drama, there were also some tears in the first hour of Lindsay’s captivating new series.