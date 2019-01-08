Lindsay Lohan Shades ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino At MTV Premiere Party

Ouch! According to Vinny Guadagnino, Lindsay Lohan took cues from her ‘Mean Girls’ days, because he accused her of turning down a photo op together at the MTV premiere party for ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore didn’t feel the MTV love at the premiere party for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in New York City on Jan. 7. The 31-year-old small screen star, who walked the party’s red carpet, accused host Lindsay Lohan, 32, of declining to snap a photo together. He took it as a total snub. “I tried to get a picture with Lindsay because I wanted to say, ‘That’s how you get a picture with Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos, b*tch,” he said in an Instagram Story video on Monday night. Unfortunately, Vinny never got to say the catchphrase. “She gave me the whole ‘one minute’ meaning like, ‘That was a no.’ It was like a soft no.” Vinny, who’s MTV royalty, took it as the most offensive way to deny a photo op.

“Don’t f*cking 1 minute me,” he continued. “Like I’ve one minuted people before I know what ‘one min’ means.” Still, he found some humor in the shade, as he ended by saying, “So I didn’t get the picture with her, so that’s how you get denied for a picture by Lindsay Lohan in Mykonos, b*tch.” Hey, that still has a catchy ring to it. Anyways, he shouldn’t take it too personally. Lindsay didn’t pause to snap photos with the crowd huddled outside NYC’s Moxy Times Square hotel as she marched from the party to her vehicle!

Lindsay’s employees have warned us that the Lohan Beach House owner has a no-nonsense attitude now. “She’s a strict boss,” day club worker May Yassine EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at our NYC office. ”She has to be. But she’s someone you can approach and talk to if there’s a problem.” Aristotle Polites also reiterated this, saying, “I almost felt like she is almost like a parent, where if you do something wrong, you’re afraid of the repercussions, but you know she still cares about you.”

Vinny tears into Lindsay’s red carpet etiquette about halfway through the Instagram Story above. Hopefully he’ll still tune in for the premiere of Lindsay’s new show, which airs tonight, Jan. 8! HollywoodLife has reached out to Lindsay’s rep for comment.