What a fashionable mother and daughter! Kylie Jenner shared a new adorable picture of her with Stormi, who was wrapped up in a very expensive jacket!

“Mama Girl,” Kylie Jenner, 21, wrote when captioning a Jan. 7 Instagram post featuring her holding her baby, Stormi Webster. While Kylie looked like her typical flawless self in a long black leather jacket, the real star was Stormi. The child, who’s less than a month away from her first birthday, wore a pair of leather (pleather?) looking leggings, some pure white kicks, and a Burberry coat. Judging by the pattern of Stormi’s coat, it could be the Burberry Unisex Rio Vintage Check Hooded Down Coat, which retails for $380.00. A mere drop in the bucket for the woman reportedly valued at $900 million.

If there was anything that could take attention away from Stormi’s chic fashion sense, it might be the bling on Kylie’s finger. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a diamond on what appeared to be that finger, leading some fans to speculate in the comments section that Travis Scott, 26, proposed. This pic comes days after Kylie sparked engagement rumors by posing in a Jan. 5 picture that prominently featured a diamond on her left-hand ring finger. She also flaunted some diamond jewelry during New Year’s Eve, leaving many asking if Stormi’s parents were engaged…or what?

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon,” Travis told Rolling Stone in December 2018. “I just gotta sturdy up – I gotta propose in a fire way.” When Travis gets down on one knee, it might be on the biggest stage of them all. The rapper has reportedly signed on to perform with Maroon 5 during the halftime show of Super Bowl 53. Rappers proposing during concerts is nothing new – see Offset and Cardi B, even though that didn’t really work out – but rappers proposing during Super Bowls? No one has done that yet.

If Travis does ask Kylie to be his wife during the biggest football game of the year, expect a lot of waterworks. Kylie was moved to tears when she read Travis’s comments in the Rolling Stone interview, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kylie “was so touched by his sweet words.” Travis tells Kylie in private that she’s “the one” for him all the time, but for him to make such a public declaration of love was a huge deal for her. “Of course, when he does pop the question, she’ll say yes.”

Super Bowl 53 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s still a bit chilly in the ATL around this time of year, with temperatures in the 40s. Stormi may need her coat when/if she sees her parents get engaged. Thankfully, she has something stylish, just in case.