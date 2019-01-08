Kris Jenner Debuts Wild New Hairstyle & Fans Think She Looks Just Like Kim Kardashian

New year, new do’! Kris Jenner changed her signature hairstyle for a topknot with bangs and fans think she looks just like daughter, Kim Kardashian! Take a look at her hair transformation!

Look out 2019, Kris Jenner, 63, has a top knot and front bangs! The Kardashian matriarch debuted a brand new hairstyle on January 7, which is a drastic change from her usual cool momager short cut. She kept the color similar to her dark locks, and added front bangs with face-framing layers and a chic top knot. And, we’re obsessed!

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s hair transformation making headlines, her new do is also making waves on the internet. Fans are buzzing that Kris looks just like Kim Kardashian, 38, with some adding that she copied the hairstyle from her daughter. First, of course she looks like Kim — she gave birth to her. But, fans weren’t wrong. Kim has rocked this hairstyle in the past!

Kim wore her hair in a top knot with bangs in October 2018. As seen in the below side-by-side photos (thanks to the IG account, Diet Prada), the mother-daughter duo styled theirs a tad bit different. Kim had a middle part, which separated her face-frame layers, while Kris currently has choppy front bangs. Both Kim and Kris look stunning in the photos!

Kim Kardashian in October 2018 Vs. Kris Jenner in January 2019.

Kris Jenner shows off a major hair transformation [photo right] on Instagram on January 7, 2019.

Kris stepped out with her new do’ for a friend’s baby shower on January 7. She wore an all-white ensemble with pointed pumps to compliment her new hair, which happened thanks to hairstylist to the stars, Andrew Fitzsimons. But, Fitzsimons says it was all Kris’ idea!

“She wanted to try something new and showed me a few reference photos of a similar style,” Fitzsimons told Allure. “Her hair is longer now than it has been in a while, so I was able to create this style without a wig. I prepped her hair with a strong-hold mousse, backcombed the hair on top, and formed it into a French twist. I did add just a couple of extensions in the back to give the topknot some additional volume. I secured everything with diamond bobby pins and sprayed all over with a high hold hair spray.” Fitzsimons also posted the selfie with the caption: Something new [hearts] A little 60’s vibe on the beautiful”.

The Ireland-born hair guru is also responsible for the locks of the other Kardashian-Jenner women — Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, Khloe, 34, Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 21. He’s also worked with Kardashian family friend, Hailey Baldwin, 22, (now Hailey Bieber after she married Justin Bieber, 24, in 2018), and Shay Mitchell, 31.