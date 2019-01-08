Kourtney Kardashian: How She Really Feels About Sofia Richie Moving In With Scott Disick

After Kourtney Kardashian learned that her ex, Scott Disick moved his GF, Sofia Richie into his home, where their kids are often visiting, she was very surprised! But, in a good or bad way? … HollywoodLife has learned how Kourt feels!

When Kourtney Kardashian, 39, learned that her ex, Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20, moved in together, it was a tough pill for her to swallow. — The father of her three kids moved in his much-younger girlfriend into his home, where the kids are often running around. “Kourtney was initially apprehensive about the idea of Scott and Sofia moving in together at first,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “With her being so much younger, and spending more time around the kids, Kourtney wasn’t sure how it was going to work.” HL previously learned from a separate source that Scott and Sofia began living together in the summer of 2018.

But, just like her romance with Scott, Sofia has proven to Kourtney that she can maturely hold her own around the kids, while helping out and living with Scott. “Now that Kourtney has been able to bond with Sofia and spend quality time with her, she sees with her own eyes that Sofia has been a really good influence on Scott,” the insider reveals. The couple and Kourt have been spotted on multiple outings together since last November. “Kourtney has a very different outlook on their relationship than she used to. She feels that Sofia is very mature for her age, and has helped ground Scott on so many levels.”

Although Scott and Sofia began dating in the summer of 2017, it wasn’t until the summer of 2018 that Kourtney realized things were serious between the two. However, Scott didn’t leave her in the dark about his relationship. “Scott and Kourtney discussed his plans on living with Sofia before they made it official,” the separate source said.

“Scott could tell Kourtney was a bit jealous at the time, but more so concerned of the fact that their kids would be sleeping there while Sofia lived there, too,” the insider continued. “She wanted to make sure they were in good hands.”

And, everything worked out for the best! As we mentioned, Kourt, Scott and Sofia were first spotted out all together in November, twice! “It was important for Scott that Kourtney felt comfortable with Sofia and got to meet her, so she could see for herself that Sofia truly does care about, and treat their children amazing,” the second source added. Since then, Sofia vacationed with the family in Mexico, scored an invite to the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party, and spent New Year’s in Aspen with the Kardashian-Jenner family.