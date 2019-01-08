Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 4th Child Will Be A Baby Boy: They’re ‘Over The Moon’

Sounds like North, Saint and Chicago West are getting a baby brother! That’s because Kim and Kanye are expecting a baby boy, according to a new report. Here’s what we know!

Here comes a son! Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, are reportedly expecting a little one in the spring, and their fourth child is going to be a sweet baby boy, sources confirm to People. “Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” the outlet’s insider said. “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.” Another source added that Kim and Kanye were “over the moon,” and we can see why! What could be sweeter — and more symmetrical — than two girls and two boys?

North West, 5, must have been pleased by the news, as well. It’s no secret that Kim and Kanye’s oldest hasn’t always been the biggest fan of having siblings, but she seems to have more of a problem with her little brother Saint, 3, than her baby sister Chicago, 11 months. “North acts like an only child at all times,” Kim said when she appeared on Ashley Graham‘s podcast. “I think she’s a little confused. She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.”

Sounds like the little one is going to get exactly what she wants! We can’t wait for Kim and Kanye to expand to a family of six — or to find out what name they’ve chosen for their second son. Only time will tell!