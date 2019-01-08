Khloe Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sister Is Your Fave Twinning With Their Baby Daughters?

There’s nothing better than a mother/daughter pair who love to match! Khloe just debuted a new lavender look with True, but do she and her daughter have the best coordinating ‘fits — or do Kylie and Stormi? See for yourself!

As if it wasn’t hard enough to keep your baby girl styling in fresh little ‘fits every day, Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kylie Jenner, 21, continue to go above and beyond. Not only do they make sure that True Thompson, 8 months, and Stormi Webster, 11 months, are always mini fashion plates, but they often make sure that they’re following in their mom’s footsteps — with matching outfits! Khloe, for example, shared a sweet shot of her and True twinning in lavender on Jan. 7. With a silky dress on the new mom and a little sweatsuit and beanie on her baby girl, their pieces were different but their color scheme was the same. Such a sweet pair! But this is far from the first time they’ve done that.

And the same goes for Kylie. Recall she rang in 2019 with a precious pic holding her daughter. Both of them were wearing black dresses, while Stormi’s was short and her mom’s hit the floor. But these mother/daughter pairs don’t just go for matching shades — their matching gets much crazier! Who could forget the time Khloe and Kylie both showed up to the annual KarJenner West Christmas Eve party twinning with their baby girls? The youngest of the sisters wore a sparkly silver dress and had a jumpsuit made for Stormi out of the same fabric, while Khloe and her daughter went for sparkly white tops and tulle skirts. So fab!

On Halloween, though, they went above and beyond that if you can believe it! True may have worn too many costumes to count on one hand, but the cutest was the one her mom matched her in.

Have you ever seen a more adorable pair of unicorns? And come on — Kylie and Stormi’s butterfly looks are iconic! So take a look at the gallery above for more of their best twin moments.