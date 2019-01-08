‘Married At First Sight’s Kate: I Was ‘Lucky’ To Have So Much Support When I Wed ‘A Stranger’

Wedding days are all about the bride and groom — but in this case, Kate didn’t even know the guy she was meeting at the altar! It’s no wonder she told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she found comfort in her family and friends that day.

Say what you will about the Married at First Sight stars, but one thing is for sure — they’re brave! So we don’t blame Kate Sisk, 27, for being nervous on her wedding day. The fact that she was able to keep her cool and read her sweet rhyming vows to Luke Cuccurullo, 31, with a steady voice was impressive, and she opened up to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY about how having her family members there helped her. “My favorite memory was feeling the love of all the closest people in my life,” she said. “They all supported me and my very untraditional decision to marry a stranger, and I could feel how much they wanted me to find happiness all day. The wedding came together so last minute and everyone invited showed up. I felt very lucky to have them all there in one room celebrating the potential for love!”

While her dad wasn’t at the wedding because of her parent’s recent divorce, Kate walked down the aisle with her brother. So sweet! And as if that wasn’t adorable enough, her mom teared up when she made a speech at the reception. Both of her family members were clearly so happy for Kate as she stepped into the major transition — and she seemed excited, too. Just get a load of the sweet present she sent to her husband in honor of their wedding day, before she’d even met him! “I got Luke a leather passport cover,” she explained. “I was hoping to show him that I love travel and adventure – and that I am looking forward to using our passports together on our upcoming honeymoon, and hopefully more trips to come.”

So, in her opinion, what’s the best way to keep a marriage — and all the trips — going? “Be kind, and be honest,” she advised. “You can never go wrong with that.“

Watch the very beginning of Luke and Kate’s relationship play out on tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight. The reality show airs on Lifetime on Tuesdays at 8:00.