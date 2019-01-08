Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: The Sweet Reason He’s Been Singing & Dancing In The Street For Her

Justin Bieber isn’t only trying to make Hailey Baldwin smile when he sings and does a jig for her in public, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. There’s an even more precious reason behind his public serenades.

Justin Bieber, 24, performed Marvin Gaye’s rendition of “Sexual Healing” for Hailey Baldwin, 22, outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 3, much to her amusement. It was yet another public serenade the “No Brainer” singer delivered for his wife, but he’s not just trying to get a laugh out of her — or the paparazzi! “Justin is a natural born performer and a lot more outgoing than Hailey,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, but the pop star isn’t trying to show off. “Because he loves her and deep down she is actually quite shy, he goes out of his way to do stuff to bring her out of her shell.”

So sweet. Justin hasn’t only been wooing the model with his serenades, but has been encouraging her to cut loose here and there! “Justin is extremely uninhibited and carefree and is at a place where he truly doesn’t care what anyone thinks, so it’s easy for him to do things that are unexpected, like singing and dancing in the street,” our source adds. We clearly saw this when he surprised the tourists outside of Buckingham Palace by whipping out his acoustic guitar and singing for Hailey in London in Nov. 2018! And then there was the time the singer twirled his wife on a Beverly Hills street in Dec. 2018, and when they had a dance-off outside of the Montage Hotel that same month. Yes, it was the same spot where Justin’s spin on “Sexual Healing” went down!

We’re already seeing the positive impact that Justin’s leaving on Hailey, whom he married in a private courthouse wedding in Sept. 2018. The blonde beauty admitted that she wants to be more “open” and “vulnerable” in an Instagram message on Jan. 6. “I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry,” Hailey wrote in the lengthy message, getting candid about her struggles. “I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me.”

Towards the end of Hailey’s New Year’s resolution, she concluded, “So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am.” Amen! As you can tell by the Biebs’ very public dance moves, he’s right behind this “new year, new Hailey” mantra.