Josh Murray Slams Andi Dorfman As The ‘Devil’ As He Wishes Colton Luck Ahead Of ‘Bachelor’ Premiere

Savage! ‘The Bachelorette’ alum Josh Murray still has plenty of hard feelings for ex Andi Dorfman, & made them known in a shade-filled Instagram post.

Give a girl a break! It’s been three years since Josh Murray, 34, and Andi Dorfman, 31, parted ways, but it looks like The Bachelorette alum isn’t forgiving or forgetting any part of their tumultuous relationship. The star took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to share a shade-filled message about his ex, before the latest season of The Bachelor kicked off. “Haterz will say it’s photoshopped … hoping the new bachelor comes away with an Angel 👼🏼 #seasonpremier #thebachelor #humor #isthisnotfunny #ok #sorrymom #watchingfootball2night #bye #doesanyonehaveasenseofhumorin2019 😘,” he captioned his now deleted post, which stuck a devil emoji on Andi’s head. Something tells us Andi won’t find the humor in this one!

The brutal diss doesn’t exactly come as a surprise however, as Josh has openly bashed Andi in the past. The Bachelorette contestant slammed Andi for mentioning him in her tell-all book, It’s Not Okay, in a 2017 interview with ET. “That’s her way of making money and stuff, and that’s great, and if I’ve got to be the fall guy for everything in whatever her stories are, then whatever,” he said. He went on to say that her words were the “worst lies” have been told about him.

Josh proposed to Andi on television during the Bachelorette season finale in 2014, but by January of 2015, the couple parted ways. Fans on Twitter were shocked that Josh still had so much animosity towards his ex flame, and didn’t exactly approve of his post. “Outrageous, he still can’t let go after so long, it is now all over the news and he had deleted this post, I guess the heat got too much for him now, it was a sheer mistake with him but we all live and learn, and what’s with him choosing the night of bachelor premier to do this??” one fan questioned. “That post abt @ AndiDorfman….nonsense!!” another wrote. Andi’s pal Kelly Travis even stepped in with some commentary, calling Josh a “douche” for his post.

Kelly, one of Andi’s best friends and “dog lover,” calling Josh Murray a douche is all of us #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/wNjynFqBAe — One On Ones N' Roses (@on_roses) January 8, 2019

Finding love on reality television is no easy feat. Here’s to hoping that things go a little smoother for Colton Underwood on his new season of The Bachelor.