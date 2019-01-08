John Travolta Shows Off His New Bald Makeover & Fans Are Here For His New Look

New year, new John Travolta. The ‘Grease’ star shaved his iconic floppy mane, leaving nothing behind…save for his beard. See the shocking photo that has fans raving over in the comments section!

John Travolta has ditched his luscious locks that we’ve associated with the 64-year-old actor since Saturday Night Fever. We now have to live with a bald Travolta, but fans are warming up quickly to the reality after he posted a dashing selfie with his daughter Ella, 18! “I hope everyone had a great New Year!” he captioned the sweet selfie, and his fans are already having a great 2019, thanks to the surprise hair makeover. “You look great, mate. Us baldies are the future. G’day from down under 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺👍,” an Australian fan commented. Another fan was liberal with her use of exclamation points, writing, “YES! So handsome bald! Love it!!!!”

A third fan pointed out that the bald ‘do complements his facial hair well, commenting, “👏👏 YASS natural beard and shaved head= HOT!” The list of positive affirmations went on, and we have to agree — we’re all here for the era of a bald John Travolta! The last time we saw him with a shaved head was in the 2010 film From Paris with Love, and fans are clearly happy the bald hiatus is over. Before the dramatic change, he had grown out his hair considerably long, as you can see in the before and after photos below.

John didn’t explain his motives behind his bald head, as he last chopped his hair for a movie role. He has three upcoming films in the works, The Poison Rose, Trading Paint, and Moose.

It was also so sweet to see John snap a photo with Ella! We last caught up with the Grease actor at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he chatted about his daughter following in his acting footsteps. He EXCLUSIVELY told us, “Yes, I want her [to pursue acting] because she is so good at it. She is such a good performer.”