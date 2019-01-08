Jennifer Lopez, 49, Admits Romance With A-Rod Wouldn’t Have Worked If They Met Earlier

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez seem so in love that it’s shocking these two didn’t get together sooner! Yet, JLo reveals it wouldn’t have worked out if they hooked up in the past, as she was still ‘figuring myself out.’

The love between Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Alex Rodriguez’s is so amazing, it’s like these two were made for each other. Yet, their happiness might actually be a product of being in the “right place at the right time” in their lives. JLo told Grazia magazine, per Daily Mail, that she thinks their relationship wouldn’t have worked out if these two lovebirds started dating back when they were younger. “[Alex, 43] has said it was too crazy, and I didn’t know him back then, so I’m going to take his word for it.”

“And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out,” she added. Bounced she did, as both JLo and ARod have had their ups and downs when it comes to their respective personal lives. Jennifer has been married three times – to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony – and was famously involved with Diddy, Ben Affleck and Casper Smart. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees star married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002, and the couple had two children before divorcing in 2008.

“I wasn’t ready for the healthiest things, because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first – how to have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities,” JLo told Grazia. Needless to say, these two have figured out that if you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you going to love somebody else? (credit RuPaul). Since J-Rod began dating in 2017, the two have been each other’s biggest fans. Recently, Alex was on hand to support Jennifer during the premiere of her new movie, Second Act.

In the film, JLo plays Maya, a dedicated supermarket employee that lands a prestigious job after her godson submits a fake resume on her behalf. J-Lo revealed that Alex liked seeing the clash between “book-smart” and “street-smart” people in the film. “He got drafted (into baseball) when he was 18, and always hated that he didn’t go to college. He is in the private equity world now, and everyone he meets, or who works for him, went to Harvard.” Who needs a master’s degree and thousand dollars of student loan debt when you can be a baseball icon and the better half of Jenny from the Block? Points for A-Rod.