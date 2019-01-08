Jenelle Evans Backtracks On 911 Call Accusing David Eason Of Attacking Her: ‘I Was Drunk’

Listen up! Jenelle Evans would like to clarify a few things about that infamous 911 call she made, claiming her husband attacked her. See the new details here!

There’s some things you can’t quite take back, but Jenelle Evans, 27, is trying. The reality star is taking the time to clarify a few things about her notorious 911 call where she accused her husband David Eason, 30, of attacking her and taking her to the ground. Now – Jenelle says that wasn’t exactly the case. “We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” the TV personality tells Us Weekly in a new interview. “And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest, she adds.”

It’s a slightly different story than she initially told police in October of 2018, when she claimed her husband “assaulted” her and “pinned” her “down in the yard.” Jenelle got incredibly honest when explaining why the couple stayed together, and that she is well aware of fans concern. “I totally understand that. I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” Jenelle explained. “Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine,” she added during the interview.

These days though, Jenelle promises she and David have patched things up. “Everything’s fine,” the MTV star said in the interview with Us. Plus, the couple, now have custody of David’s daughter, Maryssa. The couple also shared daughter Ensley, and Jenelle has two kids, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships. Here’s to hoping it’s only happy days ahead for the family!