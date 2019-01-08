Jake Paul Walks Right Into Traffic Blindfolded In Death-Defying #BirdBoxChallenge

Yes, you heard right. Jake Paul just did the #BirdBoxChallenge… in traffic. The YouTube star attempted to stay blindfolded for 24 hours so he could document everything — from falling in a lake to almost getting run down by a car! Watch the video here.

Jake Paul, 21, just took the #BirdBoxChallenge to a dangerous level, and (as you could’ve guessed) the YouTuber is receiving more backlash than praise. Paul decided to give the viral challenge — inspired by the Netflix thriller, Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, 54 — a try, but with his own twist. He vowed to stay blindfolded for 24 hours straight. But, things took a near-fatal turn when he, along with his friend George Yanko, who also participated in the challenge, walked into a busy intersection.

Six minutes into the 11-minute video, Paul and Yanko begin walking into traffic while blindfolded. Paul can seen holding Yanko’s hand while leading them both into the busy intersection. Car horns begin honking as the two continue to creep slower and slower into the middle of the busy roadway. As they’re risking their lives, you can hear their friends, who are watching and laughing, saying, “Bro, chill! Stop, bro!”

If you haven’t seen the popular thriller, Bird Box is a new spin on a horror film, where the characters deal with sound instead of sight. In a post-apocalyptic world, five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor (Bullock) who plays Malorie, and her two children make a desperate and dangerous attempt to find help. As they search for safety, Malorie and her two kids must stay blindfolded at all times and can only rely on sound to navigate. Since the film’s release, the #BirdBoxChallenge has since taken over the internet, with YouTubers and people on social media attempting tasks while blindfolded. But, some think Paul took it too far.

In the description of Paul’s video, he included this disclaimer: “Please be warned (and we cannot possibly stress this enough); under no circumstances should any challenges, stunts, or pranks be attempted by any of our viewers. All challenges, stunts, and pranks are performed by trained professionals in a controlled environment with proper safety measures taken, and are for entertainment purposes only! Again, do not try this at home!”

Many fans became confused about the whole “controlled environment” and “proper safety measures taken” part of the disclaimer seeing as Paul and his friend were blindfolded… and there were moving cars with drivers who appeared seemingly clueless about what they were doing. But, those are questions for the YouTuber, himself.

After Netflix caught wind of the #BirdBoxChallenge online, they issued the following statement (via Twitter) on January 2: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes,” Netflix tweeted.