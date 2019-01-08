‘BIP’s Jade Roper Fires Back After Fans Wonder If She’s Sporting Baby Bump In New Pic

No baby bump here! While Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert may be trying for a second child, the ‘Bachelor’ star denied pregnancy rumors. Take a look at the pic that started all the suspicion!

Don’t get your hopes up quite yet! It probably won’t be long until Jade Roper, 32, is sporting another baby bump since she and her husband Tanner Tolbert, 31, are trying for their second child, but she isn’t expecting at the moment. The Bachelor star said so herself! That’s because fans started speculating that she had a baby in her belly after her husband posted a pic of the couple in front of the reality show’s rose wall. “Watching The Bachelor instead of the national championship game,” Tanner captioned the photo, which featured him and his wife in formalwear. The father of one looked sleek in a suit, while his wife was wearing a tight blue dress that hugged her stomach and sparked pregnancy rumors.

“Pregnancy glow?” one fan asked in the comments, while another added, “I see a baby bump!” Many other social media users were chiming in with their suspicions, but others bashed the speculation. “Unless you are seeing the child crawling live and in person, DO NOT ask if a woman is pregnant. Some people have zero home training. You’re a babe, you make cute babies and you don’t look a day over 21,” one of Tanner’s followers told Jade. But she took the rumors all in good fun, adding a comment of her own. “Forgot my Spanx.”

Whoops! We’ve all been there, and it’s refreshing to see Jade making light of the baby bump rumors. Besides, when she and Tanner are expecting their second child, we bet they’ll be shouting it from the rooftops.

After welcoming Emerson in August 2017, the couple fell in love and wanted another. “We’re trying,” Tanner told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “With Emerson, literally the first month we tried, we got pregnant. So in our heads, we were like, ‘Oh, that was easy. It’ll be that easy in round two,’ but it hasn’t been. We’ve been trying for like nine or ten months now. Still not crazy long, but we’ve definitely been trying. I know it’s been wearing on Jade a little bit.”

Here’s to hoping these two don’t have to wait too long until they conceive their second. Fingers crossed!