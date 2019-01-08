Gordon Ramsay Slammed Over Touching Sofia Vergara & Making Crude Comments In Old Interview

Can Gordon Ramsay cook up an apology? A newly resurfaced ‘Tonight Show’ clip shows him making ‘disgusting’ comments towards Sofia Vergara, and fans are furious!

This is a controversy that has been simmering on the back burner for nearly a decade. In a newly resurfaced clip from a 2010 episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Gordon Ramsay, 52, is seen making some crude remarks towards Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 46. In a sketch that aired in the show, Sofia is seen yelling in Spanish. Later, during the 10-minute long interview, Sofia says she never screams like that in real life. “Only in the bedroom,” Gordon asks while touching her arm, per HuffPost.

In another moment during the interview, Sofia talks about a recent vacation to Italy and Greece. When one vacation shot showed her eating a slice of pizza, Gordon quipped, “You seem like you’re enjoying that. You had a whole wedge in your mouth at one time?” In another segment, when Gordon insulted a Colombian dessert Sofia brought to the show as “sh*t fudge,” he bent over with his butt bent towards her. Later in the interview, Gordon hit her on the side of her thigh, to which she shouted, “No touching!” One Twitter user, @JBinAV, compiled some of the more egregious moments into a Twitter video.

“Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable,” @JBinAV said. That sentiment over this nearly nine-year-old clip was shared by many online. “That video of Gordon Ramsay and Sofia Vergara is f*cking disgusting,” @ofephemere tweeted. “I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. Y’all need to understand just how deepest the objectification of women is in our culture that a woman can be demeaned publicly and everybody stayed quiet for years.”

Sofia Vergara didn’t deserve to be treated like this. This is very very uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/5xgxLLFZ8R — Jason Bolaños (@JBinAV) January 6, 2019

“Sofia Vergara should have smacked @GordonRamsay’s face & had him charged with sexual harassment & sexual assault. What an entitled, toxic, chauvinist. Did Jay Leno say ANYTHING to him about this?” @MoaniePandium tweeted. “It sucks because if Sofia had smacked him upside the head like he deserved or tried to communicate to him in a serious manner that she was uncomfortable she would have been called a crazy or angry Latina,” @MonsterStan2 added.

At the end of the 2010 interview, Sofia hugged Gordon, but clearly, viewers in 2019 are not so forgiving of such unacceptable behavior. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Gordon Ramsay, Sofia Vergara, and Jay Leno for comment on this clip.