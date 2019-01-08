VS Model Elsa Hosk Strips Completely Naked For Sexy New Video On Tokyo Vacation

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk showed off her confidence and incredibly hot bod when she took the time to pose for a sexy mirror selfie video that showed her completely naked during a vacation in Tokyo.

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk, 30, got major attention when she completely stripped down to take a quick nude video that showed her flaunting her incredible body while standing in a mirror. The gorgeous blonde walks up the mirror in the video and leans on a sliding door while posing from the side and covering one breast with her hand. She also has her knee bent to cover her lower area as she holds up her cellphone to take record the clip. “Woke up feelin it,” she captioned the eye-catching post.

The Swedish beauty has been on vacation in Tokyo and from the looks of the new video, she’s definitely relaxing and having a great time! She made headlines when she earned her wings for Victoria’s Secret in 2015 and since then, she’s been at the top of her career. She even got to wear the prestigious Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, which had over 2,000 gems and cost $1 millon, on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018!

In addition to modeling in lingerie and in the nude, Elsa has turned heads in other sexy fashion choices such as mini dresses that help to show off her long legs. One of our favorites is her silver metallic blazer dress that she wore while celebrating the VIP Runway Experience at the Victoria’s Secret flagship store on Nov. 29. Not many gals could rock a dress like that, but Elsa sure knows how to work anything she wears!

We can’t wait to see what Elsa gets up to in the year of 2019. If 2018 was any indication, she’s sure to only go up from here!