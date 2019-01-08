‘Ellen’s Game Of Games’ Announcer tWitch: The Show Helps Us All ‘Drop Our Guards’

‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ returns Jan. 8, and HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ellen DeGeneres’s right-hand man tWitch ahead of season 2. He reveals why he loves the show so much, his fave games, and more!’

Ellen’s Game of Games is back for another round of fun and games starting Jan. 8. Ellen DeGeneres is back, obviously, as the host, as well as announce tWitch. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Stephen “tWitch” Boss about why he loves being a part of the show. “There are certain things that kind of help all of us kind of drop our guards and return to the innocence of playing,” tWitch told HollywoodLife. “Just to be in a room full of mostly adults and mostly grown people out here playing games like we were on the playground again, you just can’t get away from smiling. The person you thought was going to win and who you’d wage bets on the playground, it ends up being someone else who wins. When one person races another person you then see the element of surprise when someone else wins, and it joins us all together. It’s all games and all fun. It brings us back to one of the things that we first learned to do. It reminds of fun things.”

The announcer also revealed his favorite games! He loves Mt. St. Helen but also loves another one called Knockin’ Boots. His all-time favorite game is blindfold musical chairs. He’s also pulling double duty with Ellen as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the announcer on Ellen’s Game of Games. Working with Ellen continues to be a dream come true for tWitch.

“I think I have a fantastic mentor in my life with Ellen. Just to see how she took her craft and found things that she was strong at where her craft could still shine through. I mean, she is not only a talk show host, but she is hilarious. So we really enjoy hearing her talk and hearing her perspective on what she needs to know from other people. So for me, I need to see what I love in dance and performance and drifting out on those things. I love to host. I love to act. I just did a sitcom this past year, and it is about expanding and doing it in the most organic way, and seeing her do her thing inspires me in my goals.” Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.