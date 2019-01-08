Ellen Pompeo Shows Sandra Oh Some Love After Golden Globes Success: ‘No One Deserves’ It More

Ellen Pompeo took to social media on Jan. 7 to congratulate her former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-star Sandra Oh for a fab Golden Globes night.

They were on-screen BFFs for years, so it’s only natural that Ellen Pompeo, 49, was quick to congratulate her former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Sandra Oh for her amazing Golden Globes night. On Jan. 7 – the morning after the Killing Eve actress co-hosted the show and walked away with a Best Performance award – the 47-year-old tweeted a photo of herself, in a onesie, lying on a hotel floor, surrounded by empty breakfast dishes. Sandra tweeted, “Thank you to all my Team(s).”

Hours later Ellen retweeted the image and wrote, “This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say… @IamSandraOh no one deserves this more.” Of course Grey’s Anatomy stans couldn’t get over the love and flooded the Twitter thread with memes and GIFs of Ellen and Sandra’s characters, Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Cristina Yang. “Twisted sister forever,” one person tweeted, referring to their onscreen collective nickname. “I stan a supportive friendship,” another person wrote.

As fans know Sandra left Grey’s in 2014, after being on the series since it premiered in 2005. But Ellen is still on the ABC hit, which has only gone from strength to strength. In fact season 15 of the show will feature 25 episodes, after the network ordered three extra, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say…. @IamSandraOh no one deserves this more 💯❤️ https://t.co/JJEQX2aVEg — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 8, 2019

As for the series’ creator Shonda Rhimes, like Ellen Pompeo, she is also firmly Team Sandra Oh. After the Canadian won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV drama series, she tweeted, “I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y’all. Always.”

I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y'all. Always. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 7, 2019

Shonda’s followers agreed but they also had one demand of the Grey’s creator – bring back Dr. Cristina Yang. “Sandra needs her own show as #CristinaYang, esp if you’re not bringing her back to #GreysAnatomy,” one fan tweeted in response. Another fan wrote, “Christina [sic] Yang was the beset character on TV. Sandra Oh told women to stand up and drive for what you want.” The fans have spoken!