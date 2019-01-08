Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Is Ageless In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit That Hugs Her Body To Perfection

Elizabeth Hurley is the queen of swimsuits! She showed off her first one-piece of 2019 in a sultry, new photo! She wore a body-hugging white bathing suit from her swim collection! See the photo here!

It seems like Elizabeth Hurley, 53, spends most of her time in a bathing suit, and we’re not complaining! The actress — who gives meaning to the word, ageless — looked stunning in a white one-piece in a new photo on Instagram, January 8. The tight swimsuit, which was fresh off the rack from her collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, hugged her body to perfection! See the photo below!

The sultry white number was Hurley’s first one-piece IG post of the New Year. The actress took a quick break from her swimsuit snaps while she shared beautiful photos of her various looks over Christmas. After that, Hurley rang in 2019 in style in Bombay, India, where she turned heads in a glittery, plunging, purple gown. Just days later, she was back in her bikini! She modeled a blue and white kashmir two-piece from her collection, while catching some sun in India on January 2.

Hurley has been a fitness and beauty icon for decades. As seen on her Instagram page, the 53-year-old actress makes health and fitness a major priority. She recently revealed that her health routine is a “secret” combination of three things — “Making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities,” she told Women’s Health in October.

Elizabeth Hurley models a white one-piece from her swim collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on Instagram, January 8, 2019.

As for her workout routine? When she’s not filming a television show or working on her swim line, Hurley kickstarts her day with squats, all while brushing her teeth. Literally, she walks from the bed to the bathroom, and begins her day with the booty exercise. “I’ve had some lower back problems, so the squats help,” she told the mag. Hurley will do squats “as long as it takes to brush my teeth in the morning.” She then repeats the same routine in the afternoon.

Her exercise regimen can be summed up in a few words — movement and fresh air. After eating breakfast, she goes for a 30-minute morning walk with her dogs, which is “just fast enough to get my heart rate up.” Hurley added that yoga and Pilates are also sometimes part of her workouts, but since they’re more time consuming, she usually saves those workouts for when she’s on vacation.