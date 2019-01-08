Deena Cortese Claps Back After Fans Slam Her Baby Son’s ‘Going Home’ Outfit: ‘We Got This’

‘Jersey Shore’ star Deena Cortese took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to respond to some critics who claimed her newborn son’s outfit was not safe enough to put him in a car seat on the way home from the hospital.

Deena Cortese, 31, isn’t letting haters ruin the joy in being a new mother! The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Jan. 7 to respond to some followers who were claiming the new pics she posted of her newborn son, Christopher John “CJ” Buckner getting ready to go home from the hospital, showed him wearing a non safe jacket that wouldn’t keep him secure in a car seat. “Going home 💙 ( it’s not a jacket .. it’s a onesie and hospital approved it ) we’re not perfect but we got this 👌🏼 thank you for the concerns 😘,” she added to the adorable pics.

In some of the pics, Deena’s bundle of joy is wearing what looks like a gray snowsuit with navy blue stars and it didn’t take long for some critics to point out their opinions about the look. “The baby doesn’t fit in his car seat with that fleece snowsuit and the harness is waaaay too loose. Sorry I don’t want people’s babies to die,” one follower wrote. “That’s not a f**king onesie. Lmao,” another posted. “Some of us here are trying to help her and offer LIFE SAVING ADVICE,” a third follower shared.

Despite the criticism, Deena seems super happy about welcoming her new tot along with husband Chris Buckner. The sweet baby boy was born on Jan. 5 and in addition to gushing about the bundle of joy, she gushed about her hubby. “I never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ,” she posted to the social media site.

We love seeing the pics of little CJ and can’t wait to see more as he grows up! Congratulations to Deena and Chris!