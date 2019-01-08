CupcakKe Hospitalized After Tweet About Suicide Severely Worries Fans & Fellow Stars

Fans grew extremely worried after CupcakKe posted a disturbing tweet threatening to commit suicide on Jan. 7. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital afterward.

CupcakKe sent her fans into extreme worry when she tweeted, “I’m about to commit suicide,” on Jan. 7. Her page was immediately flooded with messages of concern, with many begging her to reach out to them if she needed to talk or wanted help. She also posted the message to Instagram and added the caption, “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me. I really appreciate it.” There were no posts from the rapper after that, but her friend, Elijah Daniel, told one concerned fan, “Chicago PD told me she was taken to the hospital but prob just as protocol bc there was no indication in the report that she was injured.” The Chicago PD confirmed to Radio 1 Newsbeat that they went to check on CupcakKe and took her to the hospital for a “mental evaluation.” She did not have any injuries.

The messages of love came in from tens of thousands of people after CupcakKe posted the tweet. Charli XCX, who CupcakKe has collaborated with in the past, wrote a lengthy message to her friend, and urged her to read it. “You are one of the most unique, genuine and loving people I have ever met in this industry,” she wrote. “You are such a HUGE inspiration to so many kids, to so many artists, to me. Whenever you walk into a rom or onto a stage you exude so much LOVE and the energy in the room turns electric. You are powerful. People believe in you. People want to listen to every word you have to say. People are inspired.” Her message went on for quite a bit, and concluded with her letting CupcakKe know, “We simply cannot lose you.”

Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea also caught wind of CupcakKe’s troubles, and tweeted, “I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel. I hope you’ll take some time with those that really know YOU best; then when you’re ready come back stronger than ever.”

im about to commit suicide — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) January 8, 2019

Sending love to @CupcakKe_rapper ❤️ I understand how hopeless and overwhelmed with negativity we can sometimes feel.

I hope you'll take some time with those that really know YOU best;

then when you're ready come back stronger than ever! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 8, 2019

CupcakKe has sung about suicide in her music before, and our thoughts are with her as she is hopefully getting the help she needs. If you or anyone else you know is battling suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Volunteers are available 24/7.