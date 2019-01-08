Chris Brown Shares Sweet Shot Of ‘Princess’ Royalty Dressed To Impress In The Rain

When did she get so grown up? Royalty could not look any sweeter — or more stylish — in her latest Insta pic. See the little one’s rainy day ‘fit for yourself!

Now that is an outfit! Royalty Brown, 4, may be young, but she has already become a master of dressing for the weather. The little one proved that she was stylish like her dad Chris Brown, 29, when she stepped out in the rain with a Hello Kitty umbrella, a cat-ear headband and shiny earrings. She paired the statement accessories with a fabulous green fur-lined coat, pink pants and matching boots. It’s no wonder Chris called her “Princess” in the caption of the Jan. 8 post — and no wonder he named her Royalty. Just take a look at this mini queen!

But she isn’t just a fashion plate. In fact, Royalty has proved time and time again this year that she is following in her dad’s performing footsteps in more ways than one! That’s because she loves an audience and has a ton of sass and personality, whether she’s singing lyrics she made up while dancing on a stepladder in Christmas PJs or busting a move with a friend at her dad’s concert. It’s clear that Chris has some pretty strong genes and that he loves being around his funny baby girl. The proud dad is constantly posting footage of her mini performances on social media, and his followers are big fans!

“Yes, pink and green! Teaching her well,” one user commented on Chris’s rainy day pic, while another added, “You can tell she is a genuinely happy little girl! Great job Breezy.”

We can’t wait to see more of Royalty as she grows up, and whether she takes after her dad in more ways than just showmanship! But for now, we’ll just keep following the sassy 4-year-old’s Instagram account.