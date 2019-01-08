17 Stars Wearing Sexy Cutout Swimsuits: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Kourtney Kardashian, Salma Hayek and more sexy celebs have flaunted their toned bodies in eye-catching cutout swimsuits over the years. We’re taking a look back at some of our favorites!

Kourtney Kardashian, Salma Hayek and more celebs have showed off flattering cutout swimsuits in various photos over time and we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable. From black classic choices to colorful eye-catching pieces, these ladies know how to wear all types of the sexy fashion choice.

Gal Gadot wore a black cutout swimsuit when she was vacationing with friends. She shared a stunning photo of her wearing it to social media and it was definitely a great fit! Salma followed suit (literally!) when she wore her own leopard print swimsuit that was cut out on the sides while taking a dip in a pool. Angela Bassett looked half her age in a black choice that was cut out in the stomach area.

Nene Leakes also went with the color black for her cutout swimsuit. She looked as happy as could be when she laid back and smiled while flaunting her hot bod in the piece. Erykah Badu looked as toned as ever when she posed in a red suit that was cut out multiple times in the front. It truly showed off her muscles in all the right ways!

Other beautiful celebs that have worn cutout swimsuits include Kourtney, who has posed in a metallic gold one and a green one, Gabrielle Union, who wore a red and blue suit, and Olivia Culpo, who chose a black suit. Kylie Jenner has also worn a black bikini cutout and Sofia Vergara was dazzling in a black and white choice. Beyonce tops off our list with her black cutout swimsuit, which had colorful graphic designs on it.