5 Stars Kicking Off 2019 In Bikinis: Kendall Jenner, Nina Agdal & More

Swimsuits seem to be the trend in 2019! While we’re only a few days into 2019, Hollywood’s hottest stars are kicking off the New Year in style. Kendall Jenner, 23, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Elizabeth Hurley, 53, are just three of the many stars who are already rocking swimsuits this year! — Check out the stunning celebs who’ve already started working on their summer tans by clicking through our attached gallery!

Kendall and Kourtney were actually together when they snapped their first bikini photos of 2019. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars spent the New Year in Aspen with family and friends, where they first posed in their bikinis in the snow! The sisters then warmed up in a hot tub, while they sipped hot chocolate in their two-pieces. And, it looks like these stars, as well as the rest in our gallery, haven’t slacked on their winter workouts. — Everyone looks amazing!

Then, there’s Nina Agdal! The Sports Illustrated model, 26, celebrated Christmas and New Year’s in Turks & Caicos with her boyfriend, Jack Brinkley Cook, 23, and it looked like she only packed bathing suits for their vacation. And, we’re not complaining! The model posted a total of 10 bikini photos from their holiday, and that doesn’t include the multiple selfies and other videos she shared. Agdal went topless and completely naked for two snaps, while frolicking through the sand and clear blue water. Other photos included her washboard abs and sultry underboob… like the snap, below.

Nina Agdal shows off her bikini body in a red swimsuit while vacationing in Turks and Caicos over the New Year (2019).

There’s plenty more stars who’ve welcomed 2019 in bikinis, like Elizabeth Hurley, who showed off her amazing body in numerous swimsuits while in Bombay, India for New Year’s! Be sure to check out the photos in our gallery and tell us which swim snap is your fave!