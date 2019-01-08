Amber Rose Poses Totally Naked In Wild New Pic & Her Fans Are Shook: ‘Yes Muva’

Amber Rose didn’t bother to cover up her ‘peach fuzz’ in a shocking Instagram post, and her sans clothes status is sending waves in the comments section. See the au naturel photo, here!

No censors here! Amber Rose, 35, put all the assets on prominent display in her Instagram post on Jan. 8. The women’s rights activist and model turned her backside to the camera, giving us a full view of her perky derriere…but she didn’t turn too counter-clockwise, as she even flashed side boob and a nip. “Peach Fuzz 🍑,” she coyly captioned the photo, shot by Sarah Orbanić. See the wild photo below that has fans sweating in the comments section below! “Body goals 😍😍😍 you my bea for ever 🤤❤️,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Break the internet 😍🔥.” Seriously, this photo does go head-to-head with Kim Kardashian’s “Break The Internet” Paper Magazine cover. You can compare even more photos of Kanye West’s ex and wife in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Many more fans raved over Amber, using her term of endearment. They left such comments like “I love you MUVA” and “MUVA DONT CARE👑.” Not only did Muva bare all her curves, but one fan pointed out what appears to be a nipple piercing on the model! “When did you get your nipples pierced? whaaatt? same,” the Instagram user commented. She first revealed her nipple jewelry in 2015, although they were covered by a tight dress.

Amber, who founded the annual SlutWalk event that fights slut and body shaming, has explained why it’s OK for women to bare skin on the ‘gram. “If I want to show my a** on Instagram, I’m allowed to do that because it’s my a** and it’s my Instagram,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a Sept. 2018 interview. “So yes, there will be trolls. But a lot of girls get the sh*tty end of the stick when guys post themselves oiled up with their shirts off constantly and everyone’s like ‘Wow, he looks amazing,’ but if I take my shirt off, I’m a hoe.” The double standard is real, and we love that Amber’s actively fighting against it — one sexy photo at a time!

Amber also preached an importance of consent, no matter what you are wearing — or posting. “It’ll be taboo for some people but at the end of the day, that’s exactly what we’re protesting against,” she said of her SlutWalk, which had its first march in 2014. “It doesn’t matter what we have on, it’s still not an excuse to come and touch me inappropriately or assume I want to f*ck you because I don’t. Unless I say “yes, I want to have sex with you,” then I don’t want to have sex with you. My whole thing is everyone needs to mind their business and let women choose to do what they want with their bodies.”