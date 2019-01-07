Susan Boyle: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Singer On ‘AGT: The Champions’

Susan Boyle is returning to the stage! The Scottish singer is a contestant on the all-new ‘AGT: The Champions’ and already a frontrunner to win! Here’s what you need to know to get caught up to speed on Susan!

Get ready to hear more of Susan Boyle’s incredible voice! This time around, she’s going to be on the America’s Got Talent stage. Susan is one of 50 contestants competing on AGT: The Champions in hopes of being crowned the Grand Champion. You might be asking yourself, who is Susan? Check out these 5 key facts about Susan as you prep for the new spinoff series!

1. Susan rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent. She became a music sensation after her stunning performance of “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Misérables during the Britain’s Got Talent season 3 auditions in 2009. A video of her performance has over 200 million views on YouTube. She was a fan favorite from the beginning and ended up coming in second place.

2. She was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome in 2013. “It was the wrong diagnosis when I was a kid,” she told The Observer. “I was told I had brain damage. I always knew it was an unfair label. Now I have a clearer understanding of what’s wrong and I feel relieved and a bit more relaxed about myself.” Asperger syndrome is a condition that generally involves difficulty with social interactions, restricted interests, desire for sameness, and distinctive strengths, according to Autism Speaks.

3. She’s released a number of albums since her Britain’s Got Talent debut. Susan released her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream, in Nov. 2009. The album became one of the United Kingdom’s best-selling debut albums ever. She has since released 6 more albums, including two Christmas albums.

4. She’s appeared in a few films! She played Eleanor Hopewell in the 2013 movie The Christmas Candle. Susan also had a notable cameo in Zoolander 2.

5. Her mother refused to abort her, even though doctors advised it. Susan revealed to The Guardian that doctors told her mother, who was 45 when she got pregnant with Susan, that having another child “could have killed her.” Susan said her mother “was a devout Catholic and refused point blank. I’m only here today because she kept her faith.”