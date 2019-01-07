Kate Beckinsale: 5 Things To Know About Actress Rumored To Have Left Globes Party With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale reportedly flirted ‘all night’ at the Netflix Golden Globe party before leaving together! Find out everything you need to know about her here!

1. She’s most know for her stellar performance of Selene in the Underworld franchise. She’s performed the lead role no less than five times on the big screen. However, she recently admitted that she would not reprise her role. “I wouldn’t return,” she told Variety. “I’ve done plenty of those.”

2. Her big breakout role was in Pearl Harbor. After Charlize Theron turned down the part for Nurse Lt. Evelyn Johnson, Kate won the part.

3. She’s up for having another kid. “I definitely would, but then I think, ‘Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?'” she revealed in an interview with the Tatler. “But I am open to seeing what happens.”

4. She was previously romantically linked to comedian Jack Whitehall. The two were last seen out and about together in November.

5. She shares a child with Michael Sheen. Kate and Michael dated from 1995 to 2003. Their daughter Lily was born in 1999. She was also previously married to director Len Wiseman of the Underworld franchise. After tying the knot in 2005, they separated in 2015 and divorced in 2016.

