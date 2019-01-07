Dylan Dreyer: 5 Things To Know About ‘Today’ Show Host Who Is Part Of Team Replacing Megyn Kelly

The hosts are set to go for the third hour of the ‘Today’ show, which is set to replace ‘Megyn Kelly Today’, and on Jan. 7, Dylan Dreyer revealed she’s one of them! Here are five things to know about the correspondent.

Dylan Dreyer, 37, who already often appears on the Today show as a fill-in correspondent and meteorologist, took to Twitter on Jan. 7 to announce that she is officially one of the co-hosts for the NBC show’s new third hour, which is replacing Megyn Kelly Today. She posted a picture with her other new co-hosts, including Today veteran Al Roker, 64, Sheinelle Jones, 40, and Craig Melvin, 39, when she made the exciting announcement in a tweet. “Hope you don’t mind these faces! You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9am. Please join us! #3rdhourtoday #youvegotafriendinus #letthegoodtimesroll @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @craigmelvin @alroker,” she captioned the snapshot. Many rumors have been circulating about who Megyn’s replacement would be after her show’s cancellation on Oct. 26, 2018 reportedly due to her controversial comments about blackface, so Dylan’s announcement is HUGE news! Here are five things you should know about Dylan, one of the four faces you’ll soon be seeing on television every morning.

1.) She’s originally from New Jersey. Dylan was born in the city of Manalapan and went on to graduate from Rutgers University in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree in meteorology.

2.) Although she’s worked as a news host on some television shows, she initially became a meteorologist. She has gained her experience by working for various television stations, including WICU in Erie, PA, WJAR in Providence, RI, and WHDH in Boston, MA before heading over to Today. She also became the host of the NBC educational nature program Journey with Dylan Dreyer.

3.) She’s not the only one in her family who gained television exposure. Her grandmother, Doris Milke, made headlines when she became a record-setting winner on The Price Is Right.

4.) Her pregnancy and birth of her first child became a big hit on Today. Dylan, who married husband Brian Fichera in 2012, appeared as a fill-in on Today many times during the time she was pregnant with her son, Calvin Bradley Fichera. When he was born on Dec. 17, 2016, it became a big and exciting topic on the show as she shared pics of him with her co-hosts and viewers.

5.) She’s covered numerous big events throughout her time on NBC. Her impressive resume includes coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea and Hurricane Gonzalo in Bermuda in 2014. In an interview with SJ Mag, she admitted that covering the hurricane was one of the scariest times of her career. “I was in my hotel room alone, and the curtains were blowing because the windows were bowing so much from the wind,” she said. “I thought for sure the glass was going to break. It was wind like I’ve never experienced before. I went into the bathroom, because I felt that was safer, crouched down between the toilet and the bathtub. I had no cell phone service and was just counting down the hours until the night would be over. I was scared and alone – I couldn’t talk to anyone – and I had no idea what was going to happen. Fortunately, the whole island of Bermuda was fine.”

Congratulations to Dylan and the rest of the Today show hosts for being awarded to lead the third hour! We can’t wait for them to provide us with news and entertainment!