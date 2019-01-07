Brianna Barnes: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Beauty Who Fakes An Australian Accent

It’s hard to stand out on the first night of ‘The Bachelor,’ but Brianna Barnes will definitely be doing just that during the season 23 premiere! Get to know more about the woman vying for Colton Underwood’s heart here.

Season 23 of The Bachelor hasn’t even started yet, and one contestant is already making major waves based on a preview from the Jan. 7 premiere. The woman in question is Brianna Barnes, who fakes an Australian accent when she first meets Colton. Bri talks in the accent while speaking with the Bachelor, but during her confessionals, she reveals the accent is totally not real! “I’m not really Australian,” she admits in the preview. “But you have to do what you can to stand out.” We’ll have to tune in and see if that works out for her, but for now, here’s more to know about Bri!

1. She’s a model. Bri, who is 24 years old, works as a model, which is something she’s been doing since she was just 14 years old and booked her first gig. Bri’s Instagram page is full of modeling shots, including plenty of pics of her showing off her incredible figure in bikinis and more. However, Bri makes it clear in her Bachelor bio that she considers herself more than “just a pretty face.”

2. She’s athletic. Bri played soccer for eight years, and also loves to go hiking and camping as a hobby. Plus, despite living in Los Angeles, she’s also a snowboarder and likes to hit the slopes whenever possible!

3. She’s represented by Newmark Models. Bri has a profile for Newmark Models, which lists her height as 5’8″ and her dress size as a 0-2. The page is full of more gorgeous modeling shots of the 24-year-old.

4. She likes watching sports. Not only is Bri athletic in her own right, but she also enjoys watching sports, particularly hockey, on television.

5. She’ll be getting vulnerable on the show. When host Chris Harrison announced the cast of The Bachelor, he revealed that Bri has “overcome” a lot in her past, which will come up on the show. He also teased that she “really connects” with Colton. It’s unclear if she ever tells him about the fake accent!