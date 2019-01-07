Bianca Ryan: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Winner Returning For ‘The Champions’

The wildly talented Bianca Ryan will be returning to the ‘AGT’ stage, but this time for ‘AGT: The Champions.’ Here’s what you need to know about the ‘AGT’ winner as the spinoff series gets underway!

If you’re an AGT superfan, then you definitely recognize Bianca Ryan! The America’s Got Talent alum, 24, is one of the contestants of AGT: The Champions, which premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The singer was so young when she was on the hit reality series, and she’s grown up so much over the years. Check out these 5 key facts about Bianca below!

1. Bianca was the first-ever winner of America’s Got Talent! Bianca won the first season of the hit reality series at 11 years old. Judge Simon Cowell said she was “potentially one of the best singers I have ever heard in my life.”

2. She’s battled a paralyzed vocal cord and more health setbacks. A virus paralyzed her vocal cords. “I was losing stamina on stage,” she said on her official website. “When we found out what happened, there was a good chance I would never sing again. It was absolutely crushing and terrifying.” Bianca underwent a series of surgeries on her vocal cords and stomach in 2016. Despite being told she might never sing again, her range has actually increased by three notes on the low and five notes on the high end.

3. She’s released a studio album and a number of EPS since AGT. Bianca’s self-titled first album dropped months after she won AGT in 2006. She’s also released two Christmas EPs. Her latest single, “Remember,” was released in 2018.

4. She auditioned for some hit Disney Channel projects! She tried out for the DCOM Camp Rock and Disney Channel series Hannah Montana before going on AGT, according to Radar Online. Everything happens for a reason, and Bianca was meant to win America’s Got Talent!

5. She recently launched a lipstick line! Her line, Ciao Bianca, includes 23 shades of lipstick! Bianca is a girl of many talents!