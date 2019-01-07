Wells Adams ‘Worried’ For New ‘Bachelor’: Colton Underwood’s Too Concerned Over TV Image

Wells Adams is concerned that pal Colton Underwood will be more worried about how Bachelor Nation perceives his decisions on the show instead of just following his heart.

Former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams has some deep concerns for pal Colton Underwood as he debuts as the next Bachelor on Jan. 7. He was there in Mexico when the 26-year-old virgin went though breakup drama with Tia Booth during season five of Bachelor in Paradise and says Colton is too concerned about how he’s going to appear in his edits instead of just following his heart. Wells tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “I really do think he’ll be great,” as the season 23 Bachelor, but “I’m worried for him a little bit, though.”

He goes on to elaborate “I was there in Mexico. I was there for his situation with Tia and I think that he was just very concerned with like how he was going to look. And I think he was making a lot of decisions based on how they’d be perceived on TV. And not based on what his heart needed. So I’m concerned that he will do that again.”

“My one piece of advice to him in person was just do what you think is right. Don’t worry about anyone else, because you can’t help the editing process anyways. So I hope that he does that,” the 34-year-old tells us. “But you know, everyone has been on those shows…it’s terrifying once you get off them. You don’t know how it’s going to look at the end. Like you know what happened, but you don’t know what anyone else said about you. And you have no control over what other people say,” Wells explains.

“Obviously he’s going to be in a house with 27 girls. You can’t make everybody happy, so we’ll see. But I have a lot of faith that he’ll be a great Bachelor. And I think that moms are going to love him. He’s a big mom Bachelor,” Wells continues. Hmm…is that a good thing?

Wells is also concerned about Colton’s youth and lack of experience with women. “I hope it goes well for him. I don’t know, man. I think everyone’s a little nervous for him. Well here’s the truth of the whole thing. He’s 26-years-old. Ben (Higgins) did this, too, where he was 26 years old and…I love Ben, one of my favorite people in the world. You do this like ‘I’m unlovable’ thing. Dude, you’re 26-years-old, you’re 6’5”, you’re beautiful. What are you talking about you’re unlovable?”

“I think the same thing for him (Colton). It’s like you haven’t played the field yet. You need to go out there and see the world. But I think that if the Bachelor’s supposed to be the stereotypical perfect guy that you’d want to get married to, I do think he is perfect. No I think he’s perfect for it. Like he’s obviously a virgin so he’s very religious and wholesome. He played NFL football, so he’s huge. He’s built like a big guy. I really do think he’ll be great,” Wells adds. We’ll find out tonight how Colton handles being the Bachelor when the show premieres…and we just know Wells and girlfriend Sarah Hyland will be cuddled up somewhere watching every second!